Jamie Lee Curtis really wants to be in Netflix’s One Piece series

Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter Ruby Guest has thoroughly ensconced her mother in the world of geekdom, including the fields of gaming and anime. So much so, the Halloween star will be officiating her daughter’s wedding in World of Warcraft cosplay and she spoke on the Oscars red carpet about wanting in to be in the One Piece live-action series.

Curtis told TikTok red carpet hosts Emily Uribe and Juju Green (via Anime News Network) that she has a vested interest in appearing in the live-action One Piece series and would like the role of Kureha in a hypothetical second season. She also mentioned that her favourite character is Tony Tony Chopper, and also loves Nico Robin.

“You know there’s that wizened old crone lady? Maybe I can be Kureha, she wears those really low bell-bottoms, she’s looking a little nasty, she has long straggly grey hair,” she said. “Ruby said that that would be what I would play.” Curtis’ daughter Ruby Guest appeared on the One Piece Podcast last year and a listener suggested the role for Guest’s mother.

Guest responded, “My mom loves Kureha. I would be 100% for it and I honestly, since Netflix is doing the live-action adaptation, I would highly recommend her to pull some strings to see if she can. I know my mom is 100% for it.”

The series has already cast Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, and Vincent Regan as Garp.

Curtis will also be officiating her daughter Ruby’s wedding in her backyard dressed in Jaina Proudmoore cosplay. Curtis is currently appearing in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once alongside Michelle Yeoh.

