One Piece Film: Red release date set for UK in November

Good news for fans of Luffy, Shanks, Nami and Nico – the new One Piece film is coming to the UK theatres on November 4. One Piece Film: Red is the latest anime movie based on the beloved characters from the best-selling manga series about a crew of pirates sailing the seas in search of a legendary treasure.

The anime series’ original creator Eiichiro Oda is overseeing the project as Executive Producer, and also designed the original characters for this brand-new story, including Uta, the most beloved singer in the world – and the daughter of Shanks, the legendary pirate who inspired the series’ protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. One Piece Film: Red is directed by Goro Taniguchi, with a screenplay by Tsutomu Kuroiwa – who have both worked on One Piece films before.

“One Piece is deeply loved in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and rightly so,” says Andrew Partridge, CEO and co-founder of Anime Limited. “It’s our privilege and honour to be able to bring such an exhilarating chapter of the One Piece saga to the big screen in the biggest way possible.”

The synopsis for the One Piece film is as follows; “Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as ‘otherworldly’. Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.”

“As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks’ daughter.”

It sounds like One Piece Film: Red will have a fun blend of familiar and original characters and is sure to be a hit with fans of the series. This will also keep them going until the live-action One Piece series arrives on Netflix. While we wait until November, check out our guide to where to watch some of your favourite anime series.