Jordan Peele considers Nope star Daniel Kaluuya his De Niro

Jordan Peele has reunited with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya for his upcoming horror movie Nope and will be hoping to replicate the same commercial and critical success. Kaluuya was nominated for an Oscar for Get Out, which is very rare for a horror movie these days, and grossed $255 million.

Speaking to Empire, Jordan Peele compared his relationship to Kaluuya to that between Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. “It’s so funny, but by the point I was in the middle of [shooting] Get Out, that’s what I was telling him. I was like [makes serious eye contact], ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro.’ I was like, ‘I need you to be in the future ones too, man!’ You could just tell what we had in him as a performer, from the very beginning.”

“We do have a bond. The first big movie he was a lead in, and my directorial debut, was Get Out. And we bonded because we went through that together. In the beginning of that, it feels like two people who have faith in each other, then by the end, it all works. So I just couldn’t wait to further that relationship and explore a completely new character with Daniel,” Peele added.

Peele was primarily known as a comedian – and one half of Key & Peele – before branching off into horror. His follow up to Get Out starred Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss and also grossed $255 million, matching the box office of its predecessor.

Daniel Kaluuya is a writer and actor, who was mainly known for British television shows such as Skins, Doctor Who, Psychoville, and Black Mirror before Get Out. Since then, he’s starred in Black Panther, Widows, Queen & Slim, and won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Judas & the Black Messiah.

