Jordan Peele has us looking to the sky with new Nope trailer

Jordan Peele’s journey from comedy performer to one of the best modern horror filmmakers around is truly phenomenal, and his new movie Nope looks set to cement his place as one of the most exciting voices in film. The new Nope trailer chips away at some of the mystery behind this psychological thriller movie, but there’s still so much still to uncover.

After the ground-breaking success of his directorial debut Get Out, Peele followed that up with the horror movie Us, and he appears to be ready to melt our minds once again with Nope. In a relatively short career, Peele has already proven he is capable of delivering suspense, scares, and some of the best plot twists in movie history.

With Nope, it looks like the human horror is gone, as we turn our attention to the skies for what appears to be Peele’s take on an alien movie. While the latest trailer for Nope gives us a glimpse at a UFO, we just know that Peele will still have some surprises up his sleeve.

Jordan Peele is a master of misdirection. The trailers for his previous two movies were so mysterious and tantalising, that we didn’t know what to expect going in, and we reckon the same strategy is being employed for Nope.

In the latest trailer, we learn more about the characters of OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) as strange sightings in the sky turn life on their ranch upside down.

What exactly is up there, we still don’t quite know. The characters warn each other “don’t look”, but we just can’t help ourselves. One shot in particular from the trailer appears to reveal what looks like a classic UFO spaceship.

Hopefully we don’t see much more of the film before its release, as we get the feeling that knowing as little as possible about Nope will lead to great things in the cinema. Nope is released on July 22 in the US, but UK audiences will need to wait until August 12.