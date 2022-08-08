How to watch Nope — Can I stream Jordan Peele’s new horror movie?

Wondering how to watch Nope? Then you’re in the right place! The subversive science fiction movie is the latest offering from director Jordan Peele.

This time, the Get Out and Us director is taking aim at the Hollywood industry itself, as well as borrowing and utilizing tropes from Westerns. “Most UFO stories or things you hear have cows going up. The idea of horses — which have a majesty to them, which have a beauty to them, and have a reference to Wild West and the Hollywood lie of the Wild West — was so loaded,” Peele explained in a red carpet interview with Variety.

Kaluuya and Palmer star as the Hayward siblings, who are struggling to keep their family business of Hollywood horse training afloat following the mysterious death of their father. When they spot what appears to be a UFO in the sky, they decide to try and capture the spectacle for themselves — but they aren’t the only ones… So, if you’re wondering how to watch Nope, you’re in luck — we at The Digital Fix will aim to explain just that.

How to watch Nope

Whether you’re in the UK or US, the best way to watch Nope at the time of writing is by visiting your local movie theatre. If you’re in the US, you might want to run there sooner rather than later (like you’re being chased by an otherworldly creature). This is because Nope was released in the US on July 22, so there are probably only a few weeks left until it leaves the big screen on that side of the pond.

Meanwhile, if you live in the UK, you’ll have to wait until August 12 to see the film in theatres — although tickets are available to pre-order now. Alternatively, you can rock up to the multiplex on the day and grab a ticket, but this is subject to availability.

can I stream Nope?

At the time of writing, you can’t stream Nope yet — but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to in the future.

Because it is distributed by Universal Pictures, it is likely that when Nope is available to stream, it will be on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. We know that Universal doesn’t release movies on streaming services any earlier than 45 days after their theatrical release, so the earliest we can expect to see Nope on Peacock is September 2 in the US and September 16 in the US.

If you aren’t interested in watching Nope on Peacock, it will likely also be available to rent or purchase as a digital release on platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus — but bear in mind that, of course, this will come at an extra cost. Other Jordan Peele movies like Us were available on VOD 74 days after their theatrical release date.

This means that we can expect a VOD release for Nope around October 7 for the US and October 25 in the UK. Either way, plenty of time for Halloween move night…

In the meantime, if you’re still trying to wrap your head around the thriller movie’s climax, just follow the link to our Nope ending explained.