The best horror movie villain ever is saying goodbye, and we’re gutted

When it comes to horror movie villains, we have our favorites. And we just so happen to think that Freddy Krueger serves as one of the best slasher movie villains of all time, entrapping the youth of Elm Street in their dreams and hunting them down one by one.

He’s a villain that has meant the Nightmare on Elm Street series can boast not only some of the best horror movies ever made, but also some of the greatest scares.

But now, the man behind the striped sweater, Robert Englund, has come forward to confirm that he’s played Freddy for the final time.

“I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now,” Englund said [via Variety]. “I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo.”

But if the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise had to go on, does Englund have a choice in mind to replace him for the iconic character? He certainly does, and we can’t disagree with him on this one when it comes to his pick of Kevin Bacon.

“I know he respects the genre, and he’s such a fine physical actor,” Englund explained. “I think that in the silences and in the way Kevin moves — it would be interesting.”

For all things horror, check out our review of the new movie The Boogeyman, and take a look at our lists of the best ghost movies and monster movies you should be watching. Don’t forget about the best movies of all time, too.

And, if you need a little help surviving your own horror movie, check out our guide on how to be a final girl in 2023.