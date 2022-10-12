Nightmare on Elm Street star wants to “fight Freddy one last time”

The ‘final girl’, one of the most common and effective tropes of horror movies, usually involves one young woman being the sole survivor of a killer’s deadly massacre and being the only one left to either defeat him, live to tell the tale or both. We’ve seen the final girl in various slasher movies and monster movies like Friday the 13th, Alien, Scream, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Halloween among many others.

In recent years, we’ve seen various ‘final girl’ characters like Laurie Strode, Sidney Prescott, and Sally Hardesty return decades later in sequels and reboots to face up against their terrifying nemeses one last time.

But could Nancy Thompson, the ‘final girl’ from the ‘80s movie A Nightmare on Elm Street be next? As we saw with Laurie Strode, death hasn’t stopped horror movie characters from returning in the past, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nancy Thompson actor Heather Langenkamp certainly didn’t rule out a potential return.

“If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that,” she said. “Gosh, I’d love to see a future in that. I’ve been really watching the Halloween saga that’s been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part.”

She added, “You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but yeah, I wish I was in control of that, but, unfortunately, it’s one of those Hollywood very complicated things.”

You can catch Heather Langenkamp in the exciting new Netflix series The Midnight Club, which is available to watch on the streaming service now.