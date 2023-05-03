Nicole Kidman’s most iconic performance is finally getting a sequel

Somehow, heartbreak feels good when we get news like this. A sequel to the beloved AMC theaters trailer starring Nicole Kidman could be on the way. The advert, which plays just before new movies start when you’re already sitting in an AMC theatre, has gone viral and become a meme. In some locations, patrons stand and recite the words as if its the pledge of allegiance and it usually gets a few whoops and claps. It’s designed to evoke the magical feeling that only the best movies can give us.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC told Variety; “[The sequel] is being decided right now. I’m not sure when we’re going to do it — this year or next year. One version has been written, but whether that’s the one we make or not, I don’t know. We’ll all see it together. We’ll try to live up to your expectations when the time comes.”

Regarding the comedy series SNL parody, Aron said; “I thought it was wonderful, but I actually thought our commercial was better than their parody.” The advert is definitely more perfect and powerful than any parody could be.

Aron continued; “Similarly, I don’t know if you were watching the Oscars, but the first gag in Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue was to Nicole Kidman, about how she’d been released from an AMC movie theatre. That’s the highest compliment we can be paid. That says our commercial hit the American zeitgeist.” We’ve been somehow reborn.

Aron concluded; “Becoming associated with her [Kidman] has been one of the smartest marketing decisions that I’ve been a part of for the last 40 years.” She certainly feels like the best part of us. Kidman, who is an Oscar winner and one of the best actors of all time, came to this place for magic and that place was the Porter Ranch AMC in Los Angeles, shortly before it opened to the public. Whether she will return to that location for the sequel is unknown, as it would probably mean shutting it down for a few days.

