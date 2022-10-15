You can now sleep with Nicolas Cage, but not in the way you’d expect

Great news, Nicolas Cage fans! You can now sleep with the star of the superhero movie Ghost Rider himself, as he’s been converted into a giant blanket. And by ‘sleep with’ we of course mean cuddle up and have a nap. What were you thinking we meant?

Yes, you read that right. A new, huge blanket is being sold online, which has the face of the man himself stretched from corner to corner. The blanket is being sold on Amazon by the brand Lik Epoch, which has a wide variety of other Nicolas Cage-themed items for sale like pillows, t-shirts, and beach towels.

Check the blanket out for yourself, below:

We will admit that this blanket isn’t for the faint of heart. In fact, it’s downright terrifying, if you look long enough. What we will say though, is that the idea of being able to be wrapped up in a giant, stretched out version of Nicolas Cage’s face does hold some, strange appeal. Don’t judge us.

Like Nic Cage himself, the blanket is described by the seller as “Suitable For All Aged People, Kids, Children, Boys And Girls, Adults, Women And Men, Parents And Grandparents.” The description also promises that the blanket “Turns Your Home Into a Stylish Place.” The item currently has an undisputed 5-star rating, indicating that customers are clearly in unanimous agreement.

Of course, Nic Cage is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. In recent years, he has found renewed levels of success starring in features like the drama movie Pig, and the comedy action movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He is also set to appear as Count Dracula in the upcoming horror comedy movie Renfield.

Still, even given this success and his popularity, we aren’t sure that we ever expected to see Nicolas Cage’s face quite like that. Though, if we had to have a blanket with any actor’s face on, Nic Cage would probably be up there.

For more terrifying sights, check out our guide to the best horror movies of all time.