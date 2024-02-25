Nicolas Cage thinks his best movie is this Martin Scorsese hidden gem

Nicolas Cage has shared what he believes to be his best movie ever, and it’s an underappreciated Martin Scorsese ’90s movie. Cage has had one of the most up-and-down, interesting careers of any Hollywood actor.

Being the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, it would be easy to assume that Cage’s family links would mean that his path to stardom would be straightforward. That hasn’t been the case. While Cage won an Academy Award in the ’90s, more recently he has been most active in low-budget, direct-to-video releases and he starred in seven movies in 2019 alone.

Still, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and the upcoming Renfield movie (in which he stars as Dracula) Cage is still a certifiable Hollywood name who is capable of making great movies. But with such a long and varied career, you’d think it might be hard for Cage to pick his best movie.

Well, apparently not. Speaking to Rampstyle magazine (via Screen Rant) Cage gave a confident response as he picked out the best movie in his long filmography. The actor said “[Indie movies are] my true passion, movies like Pig or Leaving Las Vegas or Joe. Bringing out the Dead – I saw that recently. I have to say that might be the best movie I ever made.”

Bringing out the Dead is a Martin Scorsese psychological drama movie from 1999. It stars Nicolas Cage in the leading role as a depressed paramedic named Frank Pierce. The movie was well-received on its release, though it typically one of the lesser-known Scorsese movies. Cage’s comments may well re-ignite interest in the movie, or give fans of the film an excuse to re-watch it.

