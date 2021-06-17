Will Smith will host Netflix variety special

Comedy variety shows were THE things to watch back in the 80s, but can they make a comeback or thrive in the mainstream now? Netflix and Will Smith say yes, as they gear up to release a new hour-long comedy special later this year. According to the publication Variety, the Bad Boys star will host and perform in the upcoming Netflix special, which will include sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests, and more.

Will Smith is no stranger in making his audience laugh, and is well known for his charmingly charismatic personality. However, despite having starred in several comedic blockbusters, and playing the lead in the hit sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this will officially be his first time hosting a comedy variety show.

News of Smith’s variety debut, also comes just in time to capitalise on the recent popularity of his 2016 feature Collateral Beauty, which was added to Netflix’s American library earlier this week. Despite receiving critical backlash, and its disappointing 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has shocked everyone by dominating Netflix’s recent rankings.

The show is expected to drop later this year; however, no solid release date has been confirmed. Variety reported that Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios is producing the upcoming show, with Smith serving as an executive producer alongside Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and Terence Carter, the co-head of Westbrook Studios.

Only time will tell if the upcoming special will be one of Will Smith’s hits, or if it will join the likes of Wild Wild West in the actor’s questionable projects. Either way, we are looking forward to finding out.

