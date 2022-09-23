Wednesday Netflix series coming November

The Wednesday Addams Netflix series, which is a spin-off from The Addams Family, now has a release date, and we couldn't be more excited

Jenny Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series

Updated:

The Addams Family

Jenny Ortega’s solo Netflix series as the teenager Wednesday Addams finally has a release date. Announcing the news on the company’s official Twitter account, the streaming service wrote, “Wednesday premieres November 23! Snap, snap.”

The eight-episode TV series, which takes inspiration from the original Addams Family animated series, will re-introduce iconic characters like Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Pugsley Addams, (Isaac Ordonez), Thing (Victor Dorobantu) and Lurch (George Burcea). However, the comedy series is set to focus less on the family as a whole and more on Wednesday as she navigates adolescence.

“The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy,” the official synopsis reads. “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body. ”

“Adolescence is an awful time for everyone,” Teddy Biaselli, one of Netflix’s directors for original series, added in a statement. “We’re growing hair in weird places, getting taller, breaking out, and all we want is for people to like us. [Wednesday] is the ultimate lone wolf. She marches to her own beat… and it’s likely a funeral dirge.”

YouTube Thumbnail

The most recent live-action adaptations of the Addams Family were the ‘90s movie of the same name and the follow up family movie: Addams Family Values. In these widely popular films, Wendesday Addams was played by Christina Ricci — who herself is set to return to the Addams Family universe in Wednesday, but in a different role.

If you want to set the scene for the spooky series, check out our guide to the best horror movies.

More from The Digital Fix

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.