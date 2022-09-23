Wednesday Netflix series coming November

Jenny Ortega’s solo Netflix series as the teenager Wednesday Addams finally has a release date. Announcing the news on the company’s official Twitter account, the streaming service wrote, “Wednesday premieres November 23! Snap, snap.”

The eight-episode TV series, which takes inspiration from the original Addams Family animated series, will re-introduce iconic characters like Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Pugsley Addams, (Isaac Ordonez), Thing (Victor Dorobantu) and Lurch (George Burcea). However, the comedy series is set to focus less on the family as a whole and more on Wednesday as she navigates adolescence.

“The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy,” the official synopsis reads. “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body. ”

“Adolescence is an awful time for everyone,” Teddy Biaselli, one of Netflix’s directors for original series, added in a statement. “We’re growing hair in weird places, getting taller, breaking out, and all we want is for people to like us. [Wednesday] is the ultimate lone wolf. She marches to her own beat… and it’s likely a funeral dirge.”

The most recent live-action adaptations of the Addams Family were the ‘90s movie of the same name and the follow up family movie: Addams Family Values. In these widely popular films, Wendesday Addams was played by Christina Ricci — who herself is set to return to the Addams Family universe in Wednesday, but in a different role.

