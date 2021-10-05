Netflix and Howard University establish $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman scholarship

The streaming service Netflix has teamed with Howard University in Washington DC to establish a $5.4 million scholarship fund in Chadwick Boseman’s name. The newly established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will offer the memorial scholarship to cover the full cost of four years of tuition for one incoming freshman each year. It will be given to students who display a number of qualities that exemplify Boseman’s values; leadership, respect, empathy, passion, and a drive for excellence.

Boseman was an alumnus of Howard University’s directing program, from which he graduated in 2000. He returned to speak at the university in 2018 for a commencement address after the enormous success of Marvel’s Black Panther, which ended with, “God bless you, I love you, Howard. Howard Forever.”

The President of Howard University said, “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, made a statement at the launch of the scholarship fund; “Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning; we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his deep desire to support future storytellers… I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honour my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

Boseman’s final two roles, in Spike Lee’s war movie Da 5 Bloods and the Oscar-nominated Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, were for Netflix. He died in August 2020, at the age of 43.

“While he was taken from us too soon, Chadwick Boseman’s spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer, stated. “He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same.”