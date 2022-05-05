One of Denzel Washington’s worst received movies is now on Netflix

Over the years, Denzel Washington has established himself as one of the top actors in Hollywood, starring in some of the best movies ever projected. However, no one’s career is perfect – and Netflix is here to remind us all of that fact. The streaming service has now added the thriller movie John Q to its platform (a.k.a. one of Denzel Washington’s most critically panned films to date).

Released in 2002 and directed by Nick Cassavetes, John Q tells the story of a father named John Quincy Archibald (Washington), whose son is diagnosed with an enlarged heart. When his son is unable to receive a heart transplant, John decides to take matters into his own hands by holding up the hospital and forcing the professionals to go ahead with the procedure.

Upon its big-screen debut, critics weren’t happy with John Q’s on the nose writing – resulting in the drama movie holding a measly 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this hasn’t driven away Netflix from the flick at all.

John Q earned an impressive $102 million at the worldwide box office despite the critical backlash. It also holds a significantly higher audience rating of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, the Denzel Washington movie isn’t a risky addition to Netflix in the slightest.

The only feature in the actor’s filmography that technically beats out John Q for the title of Denzel Washington’s worst film is the ’90s movie Heart Condition, which holds a whopping 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But, considering that Heart Condition only holds ten reviews vs the 132 reviews that John Q has, it is pretty much safe to say that the 2002 flick still holds the crown for Denzel’s most critically reviled movie yet.

Still, who knows, maybe Netflix will snatch up Heart Condition in the future, too – growing its questionable Denzel Washington film catalogue.