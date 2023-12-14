Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning role is now streaming on Netflix

After her stunning performance in May December, we are all in our Natalie Portman era right now. So, it feels only right that we’ve got the opportunity to revisit the film that won her an Oscar.

On Netflix, one of her all-time great turns has been streaming for some time now. The Netflix movie we’re referring to is 2010’s Black Swan — a gripping thriller movie about a ballet dancer obsessed with perfection; with Natalie Portman of course playing the highly-strung Nina.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky (yes, the Whale guy), Black Swan centers around Portman’s character Nina, “a talented but unstable ballerina on the verge of stardom.”

“Pushed to the breaking point by her artistic director and a seductive rival, Nina’s grip on reality slips, plunging her into a waking nightmare,” the plot synopsis reads.

The psychological movie also stars Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassell, and Winona Rider as Nina’s mother. This complex mother and daughter drama was one of the best movies of the year, and we have a feeling that, in May December, Natalie went back to one of her most iconic roles for inspiration.

