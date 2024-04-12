Ben Stiller wants a sequel to this super hero movie

Before the Avengers assembled, the Justice League came together, and when the X-Men were just a glint in Charles Xavier’s eye there was a different superhero team taking Hollywood by storm, the Mystery Men.

OK, that’s a slight exaggeration – Mystery Men was a huge box office bomb grossing just $33 million worldwide against a $68 million budget – but it did beat the MCU and DCEU to the silver screen by nearly a decade. Loosely based on the Flaming Carrot Comics of the same name the comedy movie saw a group of unimpressive superheroes (Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, and Janeane Garofalo) unite to try and stop an evil genius (Geoffrey Rush) from taking over the world.

The years have been relatively kind to Mystery Men which has garnered a small cult following who appreciate the action movie’s overt weirdness. Inevitably over the years, people have wondered if we’d ever see the Earth’s least mighty heroes reunite in a hypothetical Mystery Men 2. Well, ComicBook.com asked Stiller what he thought about doing a sequel and it’s relatively good news.

“That’s the first I’m hearing of it, but sure. I’m all for it. I had fun doing it,” he said. “Yeah, it would be a blast. It was a really, really fun cast. And there’s still some rage and fury inside me somewhere, I think.”

Unfortunately, while Stiller thinks it’d be fun to return we doubt any studio will bankroll a sequel after Mystery Men’s paltry box office. Still, there’s talk about doing a Paul Blart 3 so at least we know quality isn’t a barrier to getting a sequel.