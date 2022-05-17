My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Blu-ray coming in August

The latest My Hero Academia anime movie is finally coming to Blu-ray and DVD. Crunchyroll has announced that My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will be available on home media on August 23, with several retailers having specific versions.

You can find the standard Blu-ray, with a steelbook alternative cover, of the animated movie anywhere you get your discs from. This includes Amazon and other online shops. Best Buy has its own exclusive steelbook, with a bright cover featuring Deku and Rody side-by-side. Walmart’s store-exclusive contains a small action figure of Deku with the standard Blu-ray, which makes a nice display piece if you’re so inclined.

Depending on the retailer and version, a copy of the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Blu-ray could set you back between $25 and $30. Pre-orders for the animated movie are available now in most places, but remember that nothing is going to ship until closer the August 23 release date. This is ten months after the family movie opened in cinemas in the US and elsewhere.

The third film based on the anime series has Deku, Shoto and Dynamight joined by a new hero-to-be, Rody, as they face Humarise, a cult that want to kill all non-Quirk holders. Our My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission review calls it “charming and wondrous”. Having a global theatrical run seems to have worked out for the feature, since it drew over $47 million at the box office.

