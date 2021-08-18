Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for a sequel to their 2019 comedy movie Murder Mystery. According to Deadline, The Hangover writer Jeremy Garelick has signed on to direct the film for Netflix, using a script from James Vanderbilt. The streaming service is so confident in the project that it’s reportedly fast-tracked the production, which will shoot in both Paris and the Caribbean.

It’s unsurprising that Netflix wants a sequel to Murder Mystery. While the film received middling reviews, more than 30 million people watched at least two minutes of the film during its opening weekend. An impressive 83 million people are now estimated to have watched it, making the thriller movie Adam Sandler’s most successful Netflix movie by a considerable margin.

Last year Netflix announced it was extending its partnership with Adam Sandler and that he’d be making four more movies for the streaming giant. Sandler originally inked a deal with Netflix back in 2014, which earned him a cool $250 million. Since then, they’ve renewed his contract twice for an undisclosed sum.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer at the time. “They love his stories and his humour, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.

None of Sandler’s Netflix projects have been particularly well-received critically. The Ridiculous 6 boasts an impressive 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, while his last movie for them, Hubie Halloween, scored just 53%, which actually isn’t bad for the Sandman. Regardless of what the critics think, though, it’s clear Netflix sees value in them. Why else would the company keep making them otherwise?

