Mob Psycho 100 season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more

What is the Mob Psycho 100 season 4 release date? For three seasons, we followed the highs and lows of Shigeo Kageyama, who’d to balance being a teenager with having intense psychic abilities. Nicknamed ‘Mob’, his personal journey is relatively harrowing, making the show a great viewing experience.

Now that dust has settled on the anime characters, will we get more of the anime series? This is a big question, and in an era where Dragon Ball and Naruto have come back, could Mob Psycho 100 follow suit?

There isn’t much detail, but what there is on the Mob Psycho 100 season 4 release date, we’ve stitched together. We go through what could happen in the animated series returns, and where you could potentially watch it, too.

Mob Psycho 100 season 4 release date speculation

We don’t have a Mob Psycho 100 season 4 release date because it’s unlikely to happen. The Mob Psycho 100 anime adapted all 101 chapters of the manga, therefore leaving no source material left to cover.

That’s not to say the show won’t ever go beyond the ending, or One won’t write more to be adapted, but those are unlikely scenarios. One’s got One-Punch Man season 3 to finish first, and Saitama’s ongoing story is likely front and centre for him.

Mob Psycho 100 season 4 plot speculation

The Mob Psycho season 4 plot doesn’t have much obvious to cover, because the show’s story was wrapped up quite neatly. Purely speculatively, if more was to be produced, it’d likely be another breed of espers to challenge Mob.

In the finale, he faced, and bested, and anime villain based on his own subconscious. It’s hard to get more powerful or climactic than that. Though, maybe Reigen could turn on him, as a way of reflecting their diverging lives as they get older? There are options, but as we say, the conclusion was neat.

Where can you watch Mob Psycho 100 season 4?

If it ever happens, you’ll likely be able to see Mob Psycho 100 season 4 on Crunchyroll. This is where all three seasons thus far live, and there’s no reason to think that’ll change.

That’s all we have on Mob Psycho 100 season 4, have a look at our lists of the best horror anime and best romance anime for viewing options that are real. While you’re at it, peruse our guides to Demon Slayer season 3 and Dragon Ball Super season 2.