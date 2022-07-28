Mission: Impossible 8 cast adds Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will be the eighth and final film in the saga, has added Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany to the cast. The next two action movies, following on from 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout have been much delayed, due to Covid-19. Their release dates have shifted several times, with the latest being that Dead Reckoning Part One will come out in July 2023, and Part Two will come out in June 2024.

Holt McCallany played Bill Tench in David Fincher’s Mindhunter series for Netflix, about the first FBI serial killer profilers during the 1970s. He had worked with Fincher before on Alien 3 and Fight Club. McCallany’s career began in the 1980s and he has had roles in William Friedkin’s Jade, The Peacemaker, Three Kings, Gangster Squad, Blackhat, Sully and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Since appearing in Mindhunter, he’s had roles in disaster movie Greenland, Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. McCallany’s role in the final Mission: Impossible movie will be as the Secretary of Defense, Bernstein.

Joining the cast for Dead Reckoning are Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Carey Elwes and Pom Klementieff. Returning cast members include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Henry Czerny is returning to the franchise for the first time since 1996’s Mission: Impossible.

A trailer for Dead Reckoning: Part One was released in May 2022, to be shown before Top Gun: Maverick. It looks as though the stunts will be as high octane as ever, with Cruise speeding off a cliff on a motorbike, and clinging to the top of a train.

While we wait for the release of the thrill ride that will be the Mission: Impossible two-part finale, check out our guide to the best spy movies.