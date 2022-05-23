Mission: Impossible 7 trailer teases more incredible Tom Cruise stunts

The first trailer for Mission: Impossible 7 has hit the web and Ethan Hunt’s days of fighting for the greater good may be at an end. The two-minute-long teaser showcases some of the action movie’s biggest stunts, including what appears to be a fistfight on top of a train, a death-defying motorcycle jump, and plenty of Tom Cruise style running.

Over the top stunts though are par for the course when it comes to the Mission: Impossible movies. What’s different about this new instalment in the spy movie series seems to be the tone. Sure we’ve still got all the tropes we’ve come to love, but the trailer makes the film seem very grand and epic.

In fact, it seems there’s so much going on in this film that they can’t pack it all into one film. Dead Reckoning is just the first film in a two-part epic that, according to Variety will see Hunt and Cruise reportedly bow out of the franchise once and for all.

Check out the Mission: Impossible 7 trailer below:

Cruise will be joined on his final adventure by series stalwarts Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Henry Czerny is also returning to the series as – who we haven’t seen him since the original film – Eugene Kittridge.

Both Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who’s led the franchise since Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released exclusively in theatres in 2023. If you want to see the Dead Reckoning trailer on the big screen you’re going to have to go see Top Gun 2 when it hits theatres on May 25.