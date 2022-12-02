The Midnight Club is cancelled, so Mike Flanagan just spoiled season 2

Mike Flanagan has responded to Netflix cancelling The Midnight Club after one season. The news came the day after it was revealed that Flanagan has signed an overall deal with Amazon for his shows in the future. Flanagan has now taken to Tumblr to lay out, in detail, what would have happened in season two of The Midnight Club. He includes which other Christopher Pike stories would have been involved, as well as character deaths and explains what the Living Shadow was.
Flanagan says; “I’m very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB. My biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble.”
“So, I’m writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favourite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season. So, for those of you who want to know what we were planning to do, here’s a look at what would have been season 2!”
Flanagan says that The Midnight Club would have shared a story over several episodes based on another Pike book, Remember Me. “This was the thing I was most excited about for this season. REMEMBER ME is one of my all-time favorite Pike books – it tells the story of a teenage girl who is pushed off a balcony, and awakens as a ghost. She has to navigate being a spirit while trying to solve her own murder. We would have stretched this story out over 5 episodes.”
After answering a whole bunch of questions that fans may have had after watching the first season, Flanagan concludes with; “It’s a shame we won’t get to make it, but it would be a bigger shame if you guys simply had to live with the unanswered questions and the cliffhanger ending. I loved making this show, and I am so proud of the cast and crew. Particularly our cast, who attacked this story with incredible spirit and bravery each and every day.”
“But for now, we’ll put the fire out, and leave the library dark and quiet. To those before, and to those after. To us now, and to those beyond. Seen or unseen, here but not here. I’ll always be grateful that I got to be part of this Club.”
