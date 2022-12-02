The Midnight Club is cancelled, so Mike Flanagan just spoiled season 2

Mike Flanagan has responded to Netflix cancelling The Midnight Club after one season. The news came the day after it was revealed that Flanagan has signed an overall deal with Amazon for his shows in the future. Flanagan has now taken to Tumblr to lay out, in detail, what would have happened in season two of The Midnight Club. He includes which other Christopher Pike stories would have been involved, as well as character deaths and explains what the Living Shadow was.

Flanagan says; “I’m very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB. My biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble.”

“So, I’m writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favourite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season. So, for those of you who want to know what we were planning to do, here’s a look at what would have been season 2!”