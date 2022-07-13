Midnight Mass Netflix series trends after Emmys snub

We’ve had the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, and some great TV series got mentions. Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and Succession each received a multitude of nods for their great performances and storytelling. Fans of one Netflix series, Midnight Mass, aren’t so happy that the show has been snubbed.

“Fucking snubbed. Especially Hamish. What a load of old shit,” Rahul Kohli, one off the stars of Midnight Mass posted. “Congrats to everyone else though.” He’s referencing Hamish Linklater, another member of the cast, whom many have lauded for his performance. This was a common sentiment.

“There isn’t a more deserving Emmy nomination in the last year than Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass,” wrote one Twitter user. “I don’t usually take notice of awards and stuff, but Midnight Mass not being nominated is insane to me,” says another. “Midnight Mass is among the more meaningful, finely crafted pieces of television in a generation. Seeing it snubbed by the Emmys is baffling and deeply disappointing,” adds writer and editor Jared Petty.

Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan responded to the outpouring of love himself. “Really, really appreciate our Midnight Mass fans today,” he tweeted. “It’s been very cool to see you guys rally, and it means a lot. Thank you for the messages and tweets, you guys are the best.”

Midnight Mass came out in 2021, the third of Flanagan’s episodic Netflix productions after The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. An original story, it follows a small American island community that are stalked by a vampire.

Linklater plays Father Paul Hill, a new young priest whose arrival coincides with a sequence of bizarre, increasingly horrific events. Midnight Mass plays on all of Flanagan’s strengths as a filmmaker, character-driven and dialogue-heavy but still tense and full of unease, not to mention beautifully shot.

Flanagan is currently well into his next piece of work for Netflix, an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. Maybe that’ll get some Emmys recognition. You can watch Midnight Mass on Netflix now.