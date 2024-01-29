Michelle Pfeiffer defends one of her most underrated movies

Michelle Pfeiffer is a Hollywood legend whose career spans 50 movies, beginning in 1980. Just before starring in her breakout role in 1983’s Scarface, Pfeiffer starred in a musical (one of only two she has appeared in). The musical is the much-maligned Grease 2, which for those of discerning taste, is now acknowledged as the superior of the two Grease movies.

In recent years, Pfeiffer has embraced her starring role as Stephanie Zinone in Grease 2 more fully – with her posting throwback photos to the musical rom-com on her Instagram fairly regularly. And she recently had to take to Instagram again to defend inaccurate quotes regarding the film which had been posted in an article.

The article calls her “Michelle Pheiffer” and says that she “only took the role because she was young and didn’t know better.” It also quotes her as saying; “I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was.” Pfeiffer hit back at the article in her Stories, saying; “This project is and has always been so special to me and my history – One should never trust a publication to get quotes right if they can’t even bother to spell the person’s name correctly.”

1982’s Grease 2 also stars Maxwell Caulfield, Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft, Pamela Adlon (who would go on to create the acclaimed TV series Better Things), and Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore). Eve Arden (Miss McGee), Dody Goodman (Blanche) and Sid Caesar (Coach Calhoun) reprised their roles from the first movie. They were joined by another golden age of Hollywood actor – Tab Hunter – who got to sing the sex education song; Reproduction.

The only other musical movie that Pfeiffer has appeared in is the 2007 version of Hairspray, co-starring Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Zac Efron, Christopher Walken, Queen Latifah, and James Marsden. Considering the quality of the two that she’s been in, Pfeiffer should definitely do more musicals!

Check out our guide to the best 80s movies.