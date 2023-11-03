Adam is the Senior Ecommerce Writer at The Digital Fix and has written for several publications throughout the last decade. A lifelong fan of film and TV, Adam’s favorite series is either The Waltons or Doctor Who, and Adam’s favorite movie is either Groundhog Day or Back to the Future. Our resident VPN expert, Adam has written countless guides on which VPNs you can use with which streaming platforms, helping you to get the best experience you can from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.