The release of the Meta Quest 3 comes two years on from its predecessor, and much has changed from the original as far as movie fans are concerned. You see – the Meta Quest 3 isn’t just for gamers. It gives you a new way to enjoy all the best movies in the same way that the best TVs and best 4k projectors can.

The Meta Quest 3 features a pair of stereo speakers that support 3D audio, while the visuals max out at 2064 x 2208 per-eye resolution (an upgrade on the previous generation). Meta Quest TV makes it easy to watch TV and entertainment in VR, with supported apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime directly available in the app.

If you’ve never looked into the Meta Quest 3 as an entertainment system, read on to discover out top five favorite reasons why you probably should.

Our top 5 reasons to watch movies on Meta Quest 3:

1. Deeper immersion

When you watch something through the Meta Quest 3, it gives you a deeper immersion than almost any other medium. Without distractions in your peripheral vision, it’s just you and the movie.

This is great for horror films, where you want to feel caught up in the events unfolding. It’s also great for deeply emotional pieces, or if you live with noisy housemates or siblings. Addicted to your smartphone? It’s also good for blocking out distractions from your phone.

2. Higher sound quality

Just like the best headphones, the Meta Quest 3 can help you to appreciate the soundscapes of your favorite movies. The speakers are integrated on either side of the headset, and this gives you 3D directional audio. The real-life result? You’ll be able to hear the range of sounds in full, from mumbling dialogue to musical scores.

3. Closer to the cinema experience

Are you a big cinema fan? Do you love the darkness that surrounds you, with the film as the only light source? There’s something very magical about that experience, and watching through the Meta Quest 3 is going to feel a lot more like that than watching on your TV, phone, or laptop will.

4. Compatible with major streaming platforms

The Meta Quest 3 has been specifically designed to provide users with a multi-media experience. As such, it supports the best streaming services – think Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and YouTube. As the Meta Quest 3 has a built-in browser, that means that any streaming service that has a browser version can be watched through this VR headset.

5. Blurs the lines between games and movies

Some people don’t play games. We get that. But if you’re a movie fan who’s never wandered into the gaming realm, know that there are so many games on the Meta Quest 3 that are essentially interactive movies.

Games like these include Telltale’s The Walking Dead and Batman games are very much movies where you make the decisions for the main character. Those are just a couple of examples that we think will be especially appealing to movie fans, and while they don’t take advantage of the full spread of Meta Quest 3 features, that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth playing, or that there aren’t other games that you’d also enjoy.

