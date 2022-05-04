If you’re someone who wants to get their hands on the Marvel Funko Pops from the MCU Phase 4, you’ve come to the right place. We know that it’s difficult to keep track of the endless Pop Funko releases, so we’ve tried to make things easier for you with this definitive list.
So what are the latest Marvel Funko Pops? Well, every movie and TV series that’s been released as part of the MCU’s Phase 4 has had a range of Funko Pop vinyl figures to go along with it. Even though that phase only started in 2021, there have still been quite a lot of MCU releases, and each of them has had a range of Funko Pops released to tie in with it.
We’ve created a comprehensive list of all the Pop Funko figures made to coincide with Phase 4 MCU productions. It’s an awful lot of figures, so we’ve opted for a bullet point list, and included hyperlinks where we can, for anyone wanting to buy them. We’re hoping this’ll make a handy checklist for any collectors.
Instead of just one, massive, chaotic list, we’ve broken things down a little. First, here are lists of all the figures released to coincide with the fourth phase movies.
Black Widow Funko Pops
- Natasha Romanoff
- Black Widow
- Taskmaster (with sword and shield)
- Taskmaster (with bow and arrow)
- Yelena Belova
- Red Guardian
- Black Widow (gray suit)
- Taskmaster with Claws
- Black Widow (Marvel Collector Corps MCC)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Funko Pops
- Shang-Chi kicking
- Shang-Chi
- Katy
- Xialing
- Wenwu
- Jiang Li
- Razor Fist
- The Great Protector (6 inches)
- Wenwu (Walmart Exclusive)
- Katy (Target Exclusive)
- Deathdealer (GameStop Exclusive)
Eternals Funko Pops
- Ikaris
- Ikaris (street clothes)
- Sersi
- Sersi (street clothes)
- Makkari
- Thena
- Thena (Walmart exclusive)
- Gilgamesh (with glow-in-the-dark Chase)
- Sprite
- Sprite (BAM exclusive)
- Ajak
- Druig
- Kingo
- Kingo (FYE exclusive)
- Dane Whitman
- Phastos
- Kro
- Deviant (GameStop/EB Games exclusive)
- Arishem (10 inches)
Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops
- Spider-Man (black and gold suit)
- Doctor Strange
- Spider-Man (integrated suit)
- Spider-Man (black and gold, 10 inches)
- Spider-Man (upgraded suit)
- MJ
- Ned
- Spider-Man (integrated suit, 10 inches)
Next up, here are the lists of all the Funko Pop figures released to coincide with the MCU TV series of Phase 4.
Wandavision Funko Pops
- 50s Wanda
- 50s Vision
- 50s Vision (Chase Varient)
- Halloween Wanda
- Halloween Vision
- 70s Wanda
- 70s Vision
- Scarlet Witch
- Scarlet Witch (glow in the dark)
- Scarlet Witch (translucent red glitter)
- The Vision
- The Vision (glow in the dark)
- The Vision (Diamond Collection)
- Monica Rambeau
- Agatha Harkness
- “Pietro Maximoff”
- Scarlet Witch (Hot Topic)
- Scarlet Witch (black light)
- Billy and Tommy (Halloween multipack)
Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
- Falcon
- Winter Soldier
- Baron Zemo
- John F. Walker
- Falcon (flying)
- Winter Soldier (Zone 73)
- Captain America
- US Agent
- Sharon Carter
- Captain America (with wings)
- Captain America (with shield)
- Captain America (with shield and wings)
Loki Funko Pops
- Loki
- Mobius
- Sylvie
- Sylvie (glow in the dark)
- President Loki
- Ravonna Renslayer with Miss Minutes
- Kid Loki
- Kid Loki (metallic)
- Alligator Loki
- Classic Loki
- Hunter B-15
- Boastful Loki
Marvel What If Funko Pops
- Captain Carter
- Captain Carter (stealth suit)
- Captain Carter (GameStop exclusive)
- T’Challa Star-Lord
- T’Challa Star-Lord (metallic)
- The Hydra Stomper (6 inches)
- Gamora, Daughter of Thanos
- Doctor Strange Supreme
- Doctor Strange Supreme (glow in the dark)
- T’Challa Star-Lord (FYE)
- Party Thor
- King Killmonger
- Infinity Killmonger
- Infinity Ultron
- Doctor Strange Supreme Unleashed
- Captain Carter and the Hydra Stomper (deluxe set)
- The Collector
- Post-Apocalyptic Black Widow
- The Watcher
- Zombie Captain America
- Zombie Falcon
- Zombie Scarlet Witch
- Zombie Iron Man
- Zombie Iron Man (glow in the dark)
- Zombie Hunter Spidey
- Zombie Hunter Spidey (metallic)
- Zombie Strange
- Zombie Strange (10 inches)
- Frost Giant Loki
- Queen General Ramonda
Hawkeye Funko Pops
- Hawkeye
- Kate Bishop with Lucky the Pizza Dog
- Yelena
- Yelena (masked)
- Maya Lopez
- Kate Bishop
- Kate Bishop (Christmas variant)
- Clint
Moon Knight Funko Pops
- Moon Knight
- Moon Knight (glow in the dark)
- Mr. Knight
- Mr. Knight (glow in the dark)
- Arthur Harrow
- Layla
- Khonshu
- Moon Knight (with weapon)
That’s all of them for now, but we’ll be sure to update this page as more movies and TV shows are released. How many of them do you have so far? We hope your Marvel Funko Pop collection can continue to grow and thrive.
