X-Men star would “love to explore” Marvel movies return

X-Men characters have already dipped their toes into the MCU, with Patrick Stewart playing a Variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, and Hugh Jackman set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the Deadpool 3 release date.
But where does this leave other characters who appeared in the X-Men movies, like James Marsden’s Cyclops? The actor opened up about whether he’d potentially return to the role in a new interview with The Wrap — and it’s good news for hardcore Cyclops stans.
“Sure,” he said. “Yeah, I mean, I’m all about material, and what the story is, and what the character would be doing, but it’s a character that I played and it’s very close to my heart. And that family, I miss it dearly. We created a very special thing with the first couple of X-Men movies and yeah, I’d love to explore that. But you know, [I] would want to see what that looks like first, I guess.”
This comes after Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel movies, talked to Entertainment Weekly about how it felt to finally introduce mutants to the MCU. “You know, I think we’ve said the word once,” he joked. “Kamala talks about a genetic mutation, and Namor refers to himself as a mutant amongst his own people. And mutant is a real genetic term, not just a comic book term.”
“But part of the fun is that I’ve been at this company for half my life, and we’re just now tapping into arguably one of the biggest aspects of the publishing history,” he added. ” It’s pretty remarkable, and it’s a testament to the house of ideas and what Marvel publishing has done these 80 years. The question is how to do it and when to do it, and that’s something we’ve been working on for years. Now we know. But we’re not going to talk about it.”
