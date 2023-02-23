X-Men star would “love to explore” Marvel movies return

X-Men characters have already dipped their toes into the MCU, with Patrick Stewart playing a Variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, and Hugh Jackman set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the Deadpool 3 release date.

But where does this leave other characters who appeared in the X-Men movies, like James Marsden’s Cyclops? The actor opened up about whether he’d potentially return to the role in a new interview with The Wrap — and it’s good news for hardcore Cyclops stans.

“Sure,” he said. “Yeah, I mean, I’m all about material, and what the story is, and what the character would be doing, but it’s a character that I played and it’s very close to my heart. And that family, I miss it dearly. We created a very special thing with the first couple of X-Men movies and yeah, I’d love to explore that. But you know, [I] would want to see what that looks like first, I guess.”

This comes after Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel movies, talked to Entertainment Weekly about how it felt to finally introduce mutants to the MCU. “You know, I think we’ve said the word once,” he joked. “Kamala talks about a genetic mutation, and Namor refers to himself as a mutant amongst his own people. And mutant is a real genetic term, not just a comic book term.”