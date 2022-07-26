Wyatt Russell says Thunderbolts director is best person for the job

Wyatt Russell, who many may know from his time playing John Walker in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has some opinions about the recently announced Marvel movie Thunderbolts. During the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Thunderbolts would be released on July 26 2024, with Jake Schreier helming the project – who, according to Russell, is an “amazing” addition to the MCU powerhouse.

In the Marvel comics, Thunderbolts follows a group of ‘reformed’ villains and antiheroes, who end up banding together – much like the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The baddie gang has had many variations and storylines since debuting in 1997. However, typical villains associated with the group tend to include Abomination, Ghost, Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Taskmaster, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine , and finally, John Walker.

Although Russell hasn’t received confirmation on his casting and potential reprisal as John Walker for Thunderbolts just yet, he has worked with Schreier in the past on the acclaimed TV series Lodge 49. Speaking with The Digital Fix, the actor shared his thoughts on the director and how ultimately, he believes Schreier is the perfect person to helm the future entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“He’s professional. He’s amazing at filtering ideas, listening to opinions, making the best decisions for the movie, listening to all the voices in the room, but holding power as the filmmaker,” the actor said. “He needs to make the film that he needs to make. I just don’t think they could have picked a better person.”

As we mentioned above, Russell is still waiting for Marvel’s call regarding Thunderbolts and has been resisting the urge to reach out to his fellow Lodge 49 alumni directly.

“It’s so hard not to call Jake and be like, ‘so what’s going on?'” He teased. “Yeah, you have to hold your tongue, because Marvel has their process, and their process is great. You respect it for how they do it.”

UK fans can finally see Russell in Lodge 49, which premieres on July 31 on AMC at 21:00 on BT TV.