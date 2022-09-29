The worst Defender wants to make MCU comeback

If you hadn’t heard, Daredevil season 4 is on the way for Disney Plus. We don’t know any story details, but Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk are returning as MCU characters. This has speculation rife on whether all the Defenders could come back. Finn Jones, who played Iron Fist, is especially eager.

“I would love to continue playing that character. I think there’s a lot of room for growth,” Jones told ComicBook.com. “Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series.”

Jones starred in the Netflix series Iron Fist as Danny Rand, heir to a massive corporation who reappears after mysteriously vanishing for 15 years. He was studying martial arts, and it turns out now has the power of the Iron Fist. It’s one of the more maligned pre-Disney Plus Marvel series, and much of it was down to Jones’s casting and performance. Many believed someone of Asian heritage should’ve gotten the role, considering the character’s background.

Iron Fist ran for two seasons, with him crossing over with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage for fantasy series The Defenders. The hero is often associated with Luke Cage, aa they form a duo called Heroes For Hire. As Jones implies, we never quite got that tag team.

“I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke,” he continues. “I think it’s a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I’d love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be.”

Only time will tell. Keep an eye on our Marvel Phase 5 guide to see if Jones gets his wish.