Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is “two wrongs” making a right

Ryan Reynolds is aware that Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool) and James Howlett AKA Logan AKA Wolverine are two very different characters, with very different tones and sensibilities. He knows that combining the two in Deadpool 3 will not be an easy task, but promises that we will be getting the authentic characters, who remain true to themselves, in the mash-up.

Speaking to The Wrap, Reynolds says; “I think it’s a tightrope walk. I mean most of these movies are always a tightrope walk of tone, so in this instance, though, you have a collision of two pretty iconic characters that exist in the Marvel Ancillary Universe [laughs] — we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point.”

“It’s really kind of finding a way to service both of these characters that feels extraordinarily authentic to each of them, and I think these two wrongs actually will make a right, in a pretty great way.” In the romance world, the pairing of contrasts is known as grumpy-sunshine (think Wednesday and Enid in the Netflix series for a recent example). We’re sure that Reynolds’ Wade will have no problem being the sunshine to Jackman’s grumpy Logan.

Jackman (who is now in his 50s) is currently wrapping up his Broadway run in The Music Man, and then reportedly has six months to get into shape before filming begins. In December he told The Wrap; “I’m doing eight shows a week right now, so I’m only lifting weights three times a week. But I’ll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I’ll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in.”

“I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever,” he added. “I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day.”

