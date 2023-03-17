Willem Dafoe says it’s “silly” to use de-aging technology on him

Remember when Willem Dafoe popped up in the MCU for an excellent cameo in the Spider-Man movie No Way Home? The actor does, and he’s been reflecting on the way de-aging technology was used to bring his Spider-Man villain Norman Osborn back to life.

The Marvel movie saw a whole host of nemeses resurface to take on the trio of Spider-Man actors, including Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Dafoe reprised his Spidey role from the trilogy of 2000s movies for a special appearance as the Marvel villain, and it was a real blast from the past.

So much so, in fact, that de-aging technology was used on the actor to bridge the time gap between the original movies and the new movie. Speaking to WIRED, Dafoe explained why he thought this was a silly decision.

The actor answered Google’s top questions, including one that suggested he was de-aged for the MCU movie, to which he replied: “No, I don’t think so. Yeah, there was a couple of shots that were really fuzzy. I thought that was silly.”

“The de-aging thing they don’t have down yet. And what’s the point? I don’t look that much older! I don’t think, anyway. It’s the creams,” he added, before laughing maniacally. You can see the full interview below.

Dafoe is right, he still looks fantastic 20 years later and any use of de-aging technology is very unnecessary for him. We’d love to know what creams he uses, actually.

The actor has a new film on the way later this year as he joins up with Wes Anderson once more for the comedy movie Asteroid City.