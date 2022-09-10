Werewolf by Night officially announced at D23

Werewolf by Night has officially been confirmed at D23 2022 event. The series is going to be a Disney Plus Halloween special.

Werewolf by Night is a rather obscure Marvel comic book character, who now looks set to join the MCU.

In addition to the official announcement, Werewolf by Night was given a trailer, as well as some extra, juicy details.

The trailer for the upcoming Marvel series shows off some stunning visual effects, and is truly a feast for the eyes. It sees a group of monster hunters in a Battle Royale style scenario, as they aim to find and will the titular werewolf. Oh, and it’s in black and white too.

Watch the trailer below:

The series also got an official release date, and will be hitting screens right in time for Halloween when it debuts on Disney Plus on October 7 2022.

It was also confirmed that Michael Giacchino will be directing the project. If you feel like you’ve heard that name before, it’s because Giacchino is one of the most talented composers of the past decade. He composed the scores for The Batman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange, and perhaps most notably, Up.

This won’t be his very first time directing, however, as Giacchino does have one or two credits to his name, including an episode of the Star Trek mini-series Short Treks.

