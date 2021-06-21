WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn would love to play Agatha Harkness again

Kathryn Hahn cast a spell on audiences around the world after her incredible performance as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. And while Wanda eventually defeated the evil witch, it seems Hahn’s keen to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for another go. In an interview with Gold Derby, Hahn said it would be a “blast” to bring back Agatha, and she’s even got an idea how it could be done.

“[Agatha] touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics… You know, she’s a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there’s a lot of different people and beings that she’s crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries,” she explained.

So it seems if Agatha were to return, Hahn would like it to be a prequel of sorts, with the magical miscreant potentially crossing paths with other denizens of the MCU over her extremely long-lived life. Maybe she teamed up with Cap to battle Nazis, perhaps she battled Thor in ancient times, or ran into Ant-Man at Baskin Robbins?

During the dramatic WandaVision finale, it was revealed “it was Agatha all along” and that she was the one messing with Wanda’s idyllic sitcom world. Eventually, the two powerful magic users took to the skies to do battle, and Wanda finally took on the mantle of the Scarlet Witch. As punishment for her meddling, Wanda (rather cruelly) cast a spell on Agatha that trapped her in Westview, but the witch warned Wanda that she would need her eventually, so the ground has been laid for Agatha’s return.

Agatha has a long and storied history in the comic books, originally appearing as the governess of Franklin Richards (the son of Fantastic Four members Reed and Sue Richards), she’s been both friend and foe to Marvel’s mightiest heroes.

If Agatha does return, it won’t be in the second season of WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen has said definitively that the show was a limited series, and we’re not getting a second season. We’re not done with Wanda, though. She’ll return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she’ll presumably help the good doctor in his magical battles. Plot details for Multiverse of Madness are thin on the ground, but Michael Waldron, the film’s writer, has said he and Sam Raimi have used the delay in production to make the movie scarier.

WandaVision was the first of Marvel’s Disney Plus exclusive shows, the most recent of which, Loki has been delighting audiences with its focus on the titular fan favourite and God of Mischief.

