Tom Holland says No Way Home planned on keeping classic Spider-Man villains secret

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been speaking to Tom Beasley of Yahoo Entertainment UK about the initial marketing plan for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would have involved concealing the return of classic villains such as Doc Ock and the Green Goblin.

The notoriously loose-lipped Holland says; “We’re pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people. I feel like my conscience is weighing on me now. It’s tough.”

Holland’s co-star Zendaya (who of course plays Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ) says; “I actually feel like there’s so much that people know, like all of the villains. Imagine if we had to keep all the villains a secret? That would be exhausting.”

Holland replies; “Remember when that was the initial marketing plan? The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange and they were gonna keep everything a secret. That is impossible.”

Zendaya says; “I think it’s good that people get to see the villains” and Holland agrees; “Absolutely – that first trailer when Alfred (Molina) came out of the smoke? Wow. Crazy.”

Holland also discussed working with Willem Dafoe and said they share a “mind-blowing” fight scene; “For me as well, I’d be doing scenes with these actors and fighting them or just working with them and they’d say ‘cut’ and I’d have a moment like when you’re almost outside of your body looking at yourself.”

“This is crazy. It was wild. The fight scene I had with Willem was just mind-blowing…People would have off-days and be like ‘Tom’s fighting with Willem today, we have to come in and watch that’,” Holland added.

After months of waiting, while the hype and speculation has only grown, the press screenings have now happened and the first reactions are out.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available in cinemas from December 15.