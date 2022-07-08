Thor: Love and Thunder – what are Mjolnir’s new powers?

What are Mjolnir’s powers in Thor: Love and Thunder? Taika Waititi’s new Marvel movie doesn’t just bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, but Mjolnir as well. Better yet, the two join up to become the Mighty Thor in the whirlwind action movie.

You might remember that back in 2017, Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. This inspired Thor to embrace his powers as the God of Thunder, understanding that he doesn’t need any weapons to be powerful. When Thanos decimates the people of Asgard in Avengers: Infinity War, Odinson decides that maybe it’s time to get another accessory, forging Stormbreaker.

Thor 4 brings back his old favourite, with some improvements. Mjolnir’s new powers in Thor: Love and Thunder encompass the weapon’s journey to date, giving Jane Foster a unique identity as an Asgardian warrior. The new abilities make for some great fight scenes, as well as playing a crucial part in defeating the antagonist Gorr, the God Butcher? Want to know more? We’ve been doing our reading on Asgardian myth and legend to tell you everything.

How is Mjolnir fixed in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Mjolnir fixes itself in Thor: Love and Thunder because of Jane’s illness. Thor loved Jane so much while they were together, the hammer developed a kinship for her, and wants to protect her at all costs.

When Jane visits its shattered pieces, they react to her terminal cancer so strongly that the hammer rebuilds itself. While holding Mjolnir, she becomes Mighty Thor, garbed in a fancy Asgardian costume all her own.

What are Mjolnir’s new powers in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Mjolnir has one fancy new trick in Thor: Love and Thunder – it can shoot out pieces of itself as projectiles. Mighty Thor uses this power on several occasions, blasting apart several foes at once.

This comes in handy later, when Mjolnir breaks apart Gorr’s Necrosword, then absorbs parts of it so it can’t restore itself. These sentient weapons are crafty, don’t you know.

Beyond that, all the standard abilities are still present. Mighty Thor can jump great distances by swinging the hammer in a particular direction, manifest lightning, and give enemies a good old bonk for being evil.

Mjolnir ends up back in the hands of Thor, while Stormbreaker becomes the possession of Love, Gorr’s daughter. Maybe in Thor 5 he’ll find other ways to utilise the Asgardian hammer.