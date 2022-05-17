Tatiana Maslany is a superhuman lawyer in She-Hulk trailer

The first full-length trailer for Disney Plus TV Marvel series She-Hulk has been released and it now appears to have the full title of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. We also have a release date – of August 17, 2022. Tatiana Maslany stars as the Hulk’s cousin, Jennifer Walters – a single woman in her 30s who just wants to be a normal lawyer. But it looks as though Bruce Banner has other ideas…

The trailer starts with Walters introducing herself as “a lawyer with great friends, a demanding job, and a frustrating family.” Her office has just started a ‘Superhuman Law Division,’ and they want Walters to be the face of it. Superhero escapades sure do come with a ton of legal issues – just watch Captain America: Civil War for a recap.

Enter Professor Hulk, who says; “Cuz, you didn’t ask for this, but you still gotta deal with it.” Walters is in a lab facility and Hulk tells her; “the transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” and she responds; “those are, like, the baseline of any woman just existing.”

We see various shots of Walters transforming into She-Hulk and she says; “I just want to be a normal, anonymous lawyer.” Her friend tells her; “you could be an Avenger!” And she responds; “I’m not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans for some reason.”

The trailer ends with Walters on the dating apps, followed by a date she turns up to as her Hulk-self. The final shot is of her carrying her date into the bedroom. You can watch the brand new trailer below;

The series is written by Jessica Gao, and directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. As well as Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, it also stars Jameela Jamil, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Tim Roth. Maslany is used to going through changes, as she’s best known for Orphan Black – a show in which she played around 15 different characters.

Before She-Hulk is released, we’ll be getting the Ms Marvel Disney Plus series on June 8, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder in movie theatres on July 8. Looks like it’s going to be a Marvel-ous summer.

