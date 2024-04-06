We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Willem Dafoe scared Tom Holland when they first met during Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland shares the story of how Willem Dafoe scared him on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Willem Dafoe scared Tom Holland on Spider-Man: No Way Home set
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe 

Tom Holland revealed that acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe may have been channelling his inner Green Goblin while on set for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer event, as reported by ScreenRant, Holland shared a funny story about meeting Dafoe for the first time while filming the upcoming MCU movie, saying that the experience “really scared” him.

Willem Dafoe reprised the role of Norman Osborn after almost 20 years. Marvel and Sony were secretive about the cast for theaction movie, and apparently, even Tom Holland was shocked by Dafoe’s return to Peter Parker’s story.

“There was actually a funny story about when I met Willem for the first time, because obviously at that time all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film, so they would walk around set with these cloaks on,” Holland explained.

“Naturally, you know, these guys are very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life, but they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like, meet Jon, meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time,” the star continued. “And I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak and was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ And he took his hood off, and I almost, like, got really scared. I was like, ‘oh sh*t, the Goblin’s here!'”

YouTube Thumbnail

While Norman Osborn is a terrifying character, and Holland’s reaction understandable, the star was quick to add that Dafoe as a person couldn’t be further away from the comic book villain. “He was lovely,” Holland clarified. “He was really wonderful and a real joy to work with.”

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.