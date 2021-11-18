Willem Dafoe scared Tom Holland when they first met during Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland has revealed that acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe may have been channelling his inner Green Goblin while on set for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer event, as reported by ScreenRant, Holland shared a funny story about meeting Dafoe for the first time while filming the upcoming MCU movie, saying that the experience “really scared” him.

In the latest trailer for the Spidey flick, we saw an exploding pumpkin bomb and got a glimpse of Sam Raimi’s version of the Green Goblin returning to our screens once again. That’s right, Willem Dafoe is reprising the role of Norman Osborn after almost 20 years. Marvel and Sony have been secretive about the cast for the new action movie, and apparently, even Tom Holland was shocked by Dafoe’s return to Peter Parker’s story.

“There was actually a funny story about when I met Willem for the first time, because obviously at that time all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film, so they would walk around set with these cloaks on,” Holland explained.

“Naturally, you know, these guys are very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life, but they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like, meet Jon, meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time,” the star continued. “And I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak and was like, ‘Watch out, mate.’ And he took his hood off, and I almost, like, got really scared. I was like, ‘oh sh*t, the Goblin’s here!'”

While Norman Osborn is a terrifying character, and Holland’s reaction understandable, the star was quick to add that Dafoe as a person couldn’t be further away from the comic book villain. “He was lovely,” Holland clarified. “He was really wonderful and a real joy to work with.”

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is set to move from scaring Tom Holland behind-the-scenes to terrifying fans on the big screen soon. Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theatres on December 15. For more upcoming superhero news, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.