No Way Home star doesn’t want another MCU Spider-Man movie

One of the biggest Marvel movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the epitome of wallcrawling fan-service. Tom Holland was joined by Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a multiversal action movie for the ages. After all that, one of the stars of the Spider-Man movie is OK with not getting another installment.

Talking to Collider, Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the MCU, stated that while he and his co-stars will always take the call from Marvel Studios, they aren’t on the edge of their seats. “I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets,” he says. “I promise you, we don’t know anything. But again, if it’s the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we’ve been with, I would say, why not? But other than that, whatever happens, happens.”

As is common when talking about upcoming Marvel series or big screen projects, the power lies elsewhere. “Really, those decisions are up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks,” he states. “We’re open to the idea, but we’re not hoping for it.”

If it turns out to be the end for this particular incarnation of the webhead, No Way Home was a sound spot for the superhero movies to end on, just by the sheer scale of it. Several Spider-Man villains from across the films appeared, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro. It was massive for a reason.

However, there are still story threads just waiting for Spider-Man 4 to address. The big question is whether or not everyone returns. Holland himself seems almost guaranteed, since Spider-Man has become a long-term role now, but Batalon and Zendaya have a narrative out due to No Way Home’s ending.

