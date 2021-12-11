Spider-Man: No Way Home-themed The Daily Bugle newsstands pop up in New York City

The marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home has stepped up a gear, with the film finally coming out next week and projected to pack a huge punch at the box office. And if you were lucky enough to be in the right spot at the right time today in New York, you may have scored your very own copy of The Daily Bugle.

No Way Home has sold the most presale tickets of any movie since Avengers: Endgame and could make $200-$250 million on its opening weekend alone at the US box office, shattering box office records since the pandemic began. Teasing the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has certainly worked to drum up hype.

Today the newspaper from the Spider-Man comics and films, The Daily Bugle, which is led by none other than J. Jonah Jameson, set up newsstands around New York City. While many busy Manhattanites would have passed them by without noticing, comic book and movie fans would certainly have stopped to take photos of the adorable kiosks. And of course, we know from social media that they’ve done just that.

JK Simmons is set to return to his role as J. Jonah Jameson in No Way Home, after he appeared in a small cameo in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Check out some tweets below to see the newsstands and what the copy of the paper looked like;

Get your limited-edition hard copy of the Daily Bugle TODAY ONLY, at a very special newsstand in NYC. It’s filled with exclusive #SpiderManNoWayHome news you won’t find anywhere else… pic.twitter.com/iAR4pIKQVr — Liberty Mutual (@LibertyMutual) December 10, 2021

A sketch of Doc Ock is accompanied by “tentacled man sought for questioning” and it looks like Otto is looking for a roommate, but they “must be like-minded and hate superheroes.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in cinemas from December 15.