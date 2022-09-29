She-Hulk: who is Hulk King?

She-Hulk has a new nemesis; she just doesn’t know it yet, but who is Hulk King? Jen’s (Tatiana Maslany) made more than a few enemies since her gamma green makeover, most notably the superstrong influencer Titania (Jameela Jami). However, the Marvel series has introduced a new threat bubbling under the surface.

The TV series has shown us that a group known as the Intelligencia had started a targeted campaign of abuse against Jen online. While Jen dismissed these people as loser trolls, we saw they have bigger plans for She-Hulk and the group’s actively plotting to steal her blood.

The Intelligencia appears to be led by someone called Hulk King, who seems to have the resources and the know-how to bring down the savage She-Hulk. But who is the Hulk King? Well, we have a few theories about who this anonymous villain may be.

Who is the Hulk King?

The Hulk King’s identity is currently a mystery, and there’s no comic book character who uses that alias. Still, we can make a few educated guesses about which MCU character they may be based on what we do know.

The Hulk King clearly has a lot of resources at their disposal – we’ve seen they have a whole lab full of scientists seemingly working on bringing down She-Hulk. This suggests whoever they are, they’re either being backed by the government or far more likely one of the various evil organisations dedicated to causing chaos.

The fact they refer to themselves as “king” and the general level of misogyny directed at Jen makes it pretty obvious they’re a man. Finally, we know they’re running the Intelligencia, which does have a comicbook counterpart which leads us to believe the Hulk King is one of two Marvel villains.

The Hulk King is The Leader

The Hulk King could be The Leader, aka Samuel Sterns. You remember Sterns? He’s the guy who tried to cure The Hulk of his gamma mutation back when Bruce looked a lot more like Edward Norton.

Last we saw Sterns, he’d bashed his noggin against some radioactive blood and was slowly transforming into the big-headed villain The Leader we all know and love. Sterns hasn’t been seen in the MCU since Phase 1, but it was recently announced he’ll return in the Marvel movie, Captain America 4.

How better to reintroduce the character by pitting him against the cousin of his nemesis? The general behaviour of the Hulk King definitely aligns with The Leader from the comics as well, who’s a thoroughly unpleasant guy, and he was part of the Intelligencia we saw in the books.

The Hulk King is MODOK

The other potential villain behind the Hulk King identity is MODOK. This one’s a little more out there, we know, but it’s possible. MODOK, like The Leader, has some history with the hulks and is a pretty unpleasant guy (giant head in a hover chair) who worked with the Intelligencia.

MODOK is supposedly being introduced in Ant-Man 3, so maybe his appearance in She-Hulk is an early bird cameo for Marvel diehards? Or maybe both of our guesses are wrong, and it’s someone we’ve never heard of.

Why does Hulk King want She-Hulk’s blood?

The obvious answer is Hulk King wants Jen’s blood so he can find a way to kill her. Hulks are notoriously difficult to get rid of, and the villain may think that gamma-irradiated blood holds the key to killing them.

Our slightly more out there theory, however, is that Hulk King wants Shulk’s blood because he wants to use it to give himself gamma powers. His username suggests that whoever they are, they admire the original Hulk, and their forum posts show they despise Jen for no reason.

Maybe they’re jealous and don’t think Jen’s worthy of her powers and want to steal them for themselves? If you love the MCU and want to know what’s going to come next, we have a guide to Marvel’s Phase 5.