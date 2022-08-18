Titania explained, who does Jameela Jamil play on She Hulk?

Who is Titania? The newest Marvel series She-Hulk is finally here. The series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an ambitious young lawyer who just so happens to be cousins with Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Warning minor spoilers for She-Hulk ahead!

While on a road trip with her cousin, the pair are in a near-fatal accident that leaves both badly wounded. As Jen pulls Bruce from the wreckage, though, she accidentally gets some of his gamma-irradiated blood on her own wounded hands, and she’s transformed into the indestructible She-Hulk.

Now Jen faces a choice. Will she go into the family business of Avenging and saving the world? Or will she stick it out as a lawyer? Well, the choice may be made for her when a new supervillain just so happens to crash Jen’s big case, the deadly Titania. But who is this super strong supervillain? Here’s everything we know about Titania, including her comic book origin, powers, and who she is in the MCU.

Who is Titania?

Titania is arguably She-Hulk’s nemesis. The pair have had an on-again-off-again rivalry in the comics since the original Secret Wars event. In the comics, Titania was originally known as Mary MacPherran, and she fantasised about getting super powers so she could get revenge on those who wronged her.

Eventually, she told friends she was actually Spider-Woman, but the lie was soon exposed, and Mary was left humiliated. Her tall tales did bring her into contact with the deadly doctor Doom, however, who offered to give her powers if she would join his army of supervillains. Leaping at the chance, Titania was given incredible strength through strange alien technology.

And so began a long life of crime that would bring Mary into conflict with heroes like She-Hulk, Spider-Man, and even Thor. It wasn’t all bad, though. While pursuing a life of crime, she met the love of her life and fellow super villain, The Absorbing Man.

Who plays Titania in She-Hulk?

Jameela Jamil plays Titania in She-Hulk, and the character appears (judging by the first episode) to have been altered for the TV series. It’s unlikely (although not impossible), for example, that Doom had anything to do with Titania getting her powers, nor do we expect to see Absorbing Man.

We also don’t yet know her real name, just that she goes by the name Titania and appears to be an influencer as well as a super villain. In the first episode, Titania accidentally exposes Jen as She-Hulk, when she attacks a courtroom, forcing her to ‘hulk out’ in front of her colleagues to save the jury from Titania.

What are TItania’s powers?

Titania is invulnerable and has incredible strength, comparable to She-Hulk. Mary has also undergone rigorous weight training to enhance her already terrifying strength.

