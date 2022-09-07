She-Hulk twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion was improvised

Rapper and general popstar had a cameo in She-Hulk, and it’s been one of the highlights of the Marvel series. During her appearance in the comedy series, she meets Jennifer Walters, and eventually, the two start twerking together. Their dance has become a meme in itself, and it was all made up on the day.

“We all discovered that not only is Tatiana a huge Megan fan, but she’s an amazing twerker and dancer. It might be a CGI character, but that is all Tatiana in that moment,” Kat Coiro, director and executive producer, told Variety. “We really just let them dance. We played the song, and we put a few cameras on them.”

Maslany herself was excited to share the spotlight with Thee Stallion, since she’s a huge fan. “That was like the highlight of my life,” she explained. “When Jess was like, ‘We’re writing you a scene where you’re dancing with her,’ I basically died. Like, I fell off the planet. I fixated on that moment for two weeks, and I couldn’t talk to her. I didn’t know how to be around her.”

It was actually Jameela Jamil, another She-Hulk co-star who plays Marvel villain Titania, who made the suggestion to bring in Thee Stallion. Jamil had worked with the singer on drama series Legendary, so there was a connection.

“[Megan] really fit into the whole ethos of what we’re doing with the show,” Coiro says. “She’s a really powerful, larger-than-life person, and we love the idea of She-Hulk looking up to her.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo incidentally leaked just before her episode of She-Hulk, but that didn’t prepare everyone for just how amusing it’d be. Now that she’s part of the MCU, who knows where the musician will pop up next. Avengers 5? Mark Ruffalo believes She-Hulk will be there, so it could happen!

She-Hulk episodes are available exclusively on Disney Plus.