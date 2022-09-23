She-Hulk star Patty Guggenheim is loving the Madisynn memes

She-Hulk has given us a new breakout MCU character in Madisynn (with two ‘N’s and one ‘Y’, but not where you think). Played by Patty Guggenheim, Donny Blaze’s former assistant is the life of any party, and has since spawned a wave of memes.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Guggenheim mentioned she’s aware of the jokes and images – they’re hard to escape – and she’s a fan of what they say about Madisynn. “I mean, Thanos and me,” she starts, referencing one picture where she’s inserted into Avengers: Endgame. “It’s just funny to see the Infinity Stones with a drink in her hand, those really made me laugh. It’s been very, very entertaining and very fun.”

Of course, on the subject of whether Madisynn could take on the Mad Titan in an action movie, Guggenheim believes it’s no contest. We may never know how true that is, but honestly, we don’t fancy Thanos’s chances. At the very least, Madisynn is unpredictable, and at best, she seems to have a lot of friends. Not someone to take too lightly!

Madisynn appeared in episode 4 of the Marvel comedy series, where she testified in defence of Wong keeping the magic of Kamar-Taj out of the hands of magicians like Donny Blaze. She later reappears in a post-credits scene, settling down for some TV series and chill with Wong.

The wave of fanfare isn’t lost on Guggenheim, who’ll happily spell Madisynn’s name with fans for however long. “I think it’s just awesome. That’s what’s so fun about the Marvel universe, in general, is everyone’s invested and interested and excited and it just is a breeding ground for energy,” she says. “It feels like real-life magic when people are excited about things like that. Yeah. So I would, I would love that and I’ll [spell Madisynn] with them.”

All current episodes of She-Hulk are streaming on Disney Plus. Check out our ranking of all the Marvel series for more superhero shows to catch up with.