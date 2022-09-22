She-Hulk: Is Daredevil in episode 6?

Is Daredevil in She-Hulk episode 6? It wouldn’t be the MCU without cameos and Easter eggs, now would it? So far in the latest Marvel series we’ve seen the likes of Tim Roth’s Abomination and everyone’s favourite MCU character Wong show up for guest appearances. But everybody is waiting to see Daredevil!

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen by night, and really good lawyer by day, Matt Murdock is the perfecting supporting act for Jen Walters and her Hulking alter-ego. Since his appearance in the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of the superhero movie franchise have been eager to see when Charlie Cox will pop up again.

We have been promised a Daredevil cameo in She-Hulk, with a new golden suit no less, but after five episodes of the streaming service hit, we’re still yet to see the man himself. So, is Daredevil in She-Hulk episode 6? Keep reading for the answer you seek.

Is Daredevil in She-Hulk episode 6?

To put it simply, no he isn’t. We saw Daredevil’s helmet in episode 5, which heavily suggested that he would show up and fight alongside She-Hulk soon, but the latest instalment of the TV series is definitely lacking some Daredevil.

Judging by the end of She-Hulk episode 6 and the fact that those mysterious scientist guys have a much bigger needle to take Jen’s blood, we reckon there’s a big old scrap coming up in the next episode.

We’re not sure why Disney is holding out on Matt Murdock’s big cameo for so long, but hey, there’s always next week, right?

