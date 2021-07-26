Tom Hiddleston gave Shang-Chi star Simu-Liu this advice when he joined the MCU

Joining the huge Marvel Cinematic Universe is a daunting task for anyone. However, it seems like Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu had some helpful guidance before he took the superhero plunge. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor recalled the key advice he received from Marvel Veteran Tom Hiddleston at Comic-Con two years ago, regarding Marvel fame.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to premiere next month and will be Simu Liu’s first film as the iconic martial arts superhero Shang-Chi. After this solo film, the star will likely take on a huge role in the franchise, as we move forward into phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the introductory movie will centre around Shang-Chi’s relationship with his father (Tony Leung), and his journey of self-discovery, it has been confirmed that Benedict Wong will appear as Wong, from Doctor Strange. This opens the door for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and other crossovers.

With all this in mind, it seems like Simu Liu is being thrown into the Marvel deep end, and will soon see his face everywhere. However, Tom Hiddleston’s words of wisdom, which he gave the actor back in 2019, helped Liu come to terms with his upcoming fame and cross-dimensional schedule.

“I had a wonderful conversation with Tom Hiddleston the day that I was announced at Comic-Con. And he was just so great, “ the star told Variety during the red carpet for the premiere of Disney’s Jungle Cruise. “He was just like, ‘You’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to just accept the good with all the other stuff, and just accept the fact that if you go on vacation somewhere to a random island, that people are still gonna know where you’re from.”

Simu Liu reveals how he’s prepping for the release of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ and the advice Tom Hiddleston gave him at Comic-Con pic.twitter.com/MZVDYERljU — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2021

“Because that is how far-reaching and pervasive Marvel movies are.” Li explained. “And there’s something really beautiful about that, but there’s also, you know… there’s just a different lifestyle that you have to grow very accustomed to.”

With the Loki actor offering some solid advice, it seems like Simu Liu is more than ready to be the next actor to venture into Marvel’s vast universe. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiere on August 16, and will be released on September 3 across the UK and US.