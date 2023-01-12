Ryan Reynolds shoots down Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 title

The relentless trolling between frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is only going to ramp up, now that they’re co-starring in Deadpool 3. Their latest video war has been sparked by awards season, with Jackman posting a video telling the Academy not to vote for a song from Reynolds’ Christmas movie Spirited.

Reynolds has retaliated with quite a sweet and sincere message (at first). Reynolds says; “You know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song Good Afternoon in the Best Song category and well, I’m not going to stoop to that level.”

“I’m going to rise above it all and I’m going to say right now that I loved Hugh’s performance in The Son. There’s zero sarcasm here, no wink wink nudge nudge. Hugh’s performance as a son struggling with his relationship with his father. It’s literally one of the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. He’s already nominated for a Golden Globe. So, I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration.”

Reynolds then drops his phone and can be heard saying; “Tsk – Wolverine and Deadpool – who is he kidding? Not on your life, chappie.” It looks as though Reynolds is not looking to change the title of Deadpool 3.

At this point, we’re unsure if Reynolds and Jackman are going to be able to get through filming the superhero sequel movie, with all of the practical jokes, ribbing, trolling, and general banter that will be happening on set.

Deadpool 3 looks as though it will have to be fairly complicated, and involve different timelines (Owen Wilson is rumoured to be reprising his role from Loki) and multiverses in order to incorporate Wolverine. What with him being dead and all.

