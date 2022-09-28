Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain Deadpool 3

Geeks, nerds, stans and fans were celebrating yesterday with the news that Hugh Jackman is returning to the role of Wolverine and teaming up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the upcoming third movie. With both Deadpool and the X-Men now entering the MCU, and therefore the multiverse, the possibilities seem endless.

Of course, after watching Wolverine’s devastating death in 2017’s Logan, people naturally have questions. Not least, Logan’s director James Mangold. Well, Reynolds and Jackman have once again taken to Twitter to clear a few things up. They posted a “quick explainer” video that tackles “1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not.”

In the video, Jackman says; “You have a lot of questions. I had a lot of questions. Like for example: how is Wolverine alive after Logan?” And Reynolds answers; “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that.” They proceed to demonstrate what will be happening in Deadpool 3, which is a comedic fight set to the strains of Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.

The 54-year-old Jackman will be ending his current Broadway run in The Music Man in January. He’s clearly still very fit and healthy, as you have to be if you’re doing 8 shows a week in a Broadway musical, but that’s different from being in MCU shape. Hopefully, he can more in the weary, retired ‘Logan mode’ than the ridiculous beefcake lengths he had to go to in his younger days.

In the comics that the MCU is based on, there was a time-displaced version of Wolverine, known as ‘Old Man Logan’ by fans, who lived on Earth-616 for a time. This sounds promising for Jackman’s fitness routine.

Reynolds and Jackman have been friends for years and have long waged war upon one another on social media – constantly trolling, pulling pranks and trying to one-up the other. Their chemistry in Deadpool 3 will be undeniable, but we’ll have to wait to find out if they will be friends or foes. This latest Twitter video definitely suggests that they’ll be rivals, but you can trust Reynolds as far as you can throw him, so take everything he says with a pinch of salt.

With characters such as the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Deadpool, maybe Venom and more now being enveloped into the MCU – it’s an exciting, if confusing – time for us all. Check out our guide to the remainder of Marvel’s Phase 4, to prep yourself for Phases 5 and 6.