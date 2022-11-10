Ryan Coogler isn’t Kevin Feige’s top choice for Black Panther 3

Ryan Coogler is one of the best filmmakers to ever grace the Marvel movie world, after smashing it with the first two Black Panther superhero movies. But, when it comes to Black Panther 3, Coogler is not top of Kevin Feige’s list of potential directors.

The first Black Panther film is considered one of the finest MCU movies to date, and now Coogler is making waves again with the sequel. In our Black Panther 2 review, Charlotte Colombo said the film “elevates the superhero movie genre to another level,” and many have praised Coogler’s handling of the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in respecting his legacy with this new story.

Chatting to Variety though, Marvel boss Feige revealed Coogler is not certain to return for the third instalment in the Black Panther series, and Coogler himself confirmed he doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I can tell you definitively I have no idea what I’m doing next as a writer and director,” Coogler said. Despite “ideas pitched back and forth” between Coogler and Feige, the latter confirmed working with Coogler on a third project “wouldn’t be the preference.”

That’s not for a lack of talent on Coogler’s part though, with Feige adding: “I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he’s a singular talent and a great person to spend years with.” When asked about the potential for Coogler to step up to direct Avengers 5 instead, Feige said: “No, in all honesty, there’ve been no conversations. We’ve not spoken to him about Secret Wars.”

Coogler himself is more direct, stating “that’s crazy” when asked about the Secret Wars gig. The director is more concerned with the here and now than looking to the future, saying: “I love making movies, but to quote a character in our movie, I gave this everything. This movie got everything I have. I’m at that place where I think I’ve got this press tour in me and then I’ve got to sit down and reflect. Probably cry a lot, because I’ve been holding that back. And then from there, figure out whatever’s next.”

Sounds like a tough ride for Coogler. Whatever he does next, we're sure it will be amazing just like his previous work. Coogler is producing Creed 3, for a start, so there is that to look forward to.