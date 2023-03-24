RoboCop is joining the MCU (sort of)

Peter Weller is known for starring in a David Cronenberg movie and a Star Trek movie, as well as TV series such as Sons of Anarchy and Dexter. But his best-known role will always be as RoboCop in Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 science fiction movie masterpiece. After already lending his voiceover talents to the DC animated universe movie with Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, he’s now joining the MCU animated universe with a role in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Marvel series.

“I just finished a thing called Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” Weller told ComicBook.com. “Laurence Fishburne, a long-time pal, called me up and said, ‘Hey, would you play this? It’s a voice-acting gig. Would you do this role of Dr. Stern? It was written for you.'” Fishburne plays The Beyonder in the animated series, a trickster with immense cosmic powers.

“I said, ‘Laurence, I’ve heard this rap before, that somebody is calling you up and saying it was written for you. I did that with Dexter, and it turned out he didn’t write it for me. Then Howard Gordon did it with 24,'” Weller continued. “I read this voice acting thing for Moon Girl, and you know it’s a Marvel/Disney thing.”

“‘It’s a pretentious, art-historian doctor, like you are,'” Weller recalled Fishburne’s description. “I read it and it is this guy in Dr. Stern who brags about his PhDs and his art knowledge and everything and tries to wrangle these kids.” Fishburne is referring to the fact that Weller has managed to squeeze a PhD in art history in between his acting roles.

Marvel has dabbled in several animated series in recent years, such as What if…?, MODOK, Hit-Monkey, Baymax and more. You may also be interested in our best anime series.